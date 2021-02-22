Shots fired from apartment balcony in downtown Salt Lake City, suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police received several calls reporting shots fired in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday night and arrived to find that someone had been shooting from the fourth floor of CityScape Apartments.

The incident began at about 8:30 p.m. at the apartment building at 134 S. 400 East.

Lt. Steve Wooldridge, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that officers could see a firearm on the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment.

“Officers went up to the fourth floor and located the individual. They made contact with the individual, and the person was taken into custody,” Wooldridge said.

It’s still very early in the investigation, Wooldridge said, and he had no information as to whether the suspect is male or female.

Multiple firearms were found in the bedroom of the apartment, along with ammunition. Wooldridge said the weapon that was fired was “some type of rifle.”

“No one was injured, as far as we know,” he said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.