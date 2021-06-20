Shots fired near South Salt Lake police station, possible suspects detained

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 20,2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are investigating a shots fired call near their own police station at 2835 South Main.

According to police, the shots were fired about 5:27 a.m. Sunday.

There are no reports of any injuries and investigators say it’s unclear who was being targeted.

Police stopped a car a short distance away at 3500 South Main and while officers say they have no one in custody at this point, a Gephardt Daily staff member near 3500 S. Main saw 3 people, 2 young males and a female, handcuffed and detained.

Main Street was closed throughout the morning while police combed the area for evidence.

