Show or no? NASA offers info about meteor shower tonight

May 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — There’s a possibility of a new meteor shower tonight, but scientists have mixed opinions on whether it will be notable or even noticeable, a statement from NASA says.

“Excitement has sparked a lot of information about the tau Herculids. Some has been accurate, and some has not,” the agency statement says. “Some astronomers predict a dazzling display of tau Herculids could be ‘hit or miss.'”

The NASA statement says the agency is “encouraging eager skywatchers to channel their inner scientists.”

And it offered these facts:

On the night of May 30 into the early morning of May 31, Earth will pass through the debris trails of a broken comet called 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3.

The comet, which broke into large fragments back in 1995, won’t reach this point in its orbit until August.

If the fragments from were ejected with speeds greater than twice the normal speeds—fast enough to reach Earth—we might get a meteor shower.

Spitzer observations published in 2009 indicate that at least some fragments are moving fast enough. This is one reason why astronomers are excited.

If a meteor shower does occur, the tau Herculids move slowly by meteor standards – they will be faint.

Observers in North America under clear, dark skies have the best chance of seeing a tau Herculid shower. The peak time to watch is around 1 a.m. on the East Coast or 10 p.m. on the West Coast.