Shuttle service into Zion National Park to resume July 1

SPRINGDALE, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The shuttle service into Zion National Park will resume July 1 after being suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shuttle provides access along the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive to areas including Emerald Pools, West Rim Trail, the Riverside Walk, and the Narrows, said a news release from the National Park Service.

“Even without a shuttle ticket, you can hike on the Kolob Terrace, recreate along and drive through the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, and park and hike trails near the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, among other opportunities,” the news release said.

The National Park is implementing a shuttle ticket system to assure visitor access to upper Zion Canyon and the Scenic Drive while meeting COVID-19 public health guidelines, the news release said. Use of the shuttle ticket system is temporary, designed to operate through December 2020. Zion National Park will re-evaluate the need for the system based on emerging conditions and public health guidance after December 2020.

Tickets will go on sale through Recreation.gov on June 30 at 9 a.m. for the month of July. Tickets for August will be released July 16. The tickets are also available one day in advance at 9 a.m. on a rolling daily window. Example: On July 1, tickets will be available for July 2; on July 2 tickets will be available for July 3.