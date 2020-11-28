Silver Alert activated for missing 85-year-old Fruit Heights man

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old Fruit Heights man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Robert Wilmot Mann is a Caucasian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

He drives a gray, four-door, 2001 Toyota Camry with Utah license plate G494CA.

Mann was last seen at 3 p.m. at 1128 S. Lloyd Road in Fruit Heights, and may be headed to Sonora, California.

Anyone who sees Robert Mann or who may have information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 801-451-4150.