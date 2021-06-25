Silver Alert activated for missing, endangered Clearfield man

CLEARFIELD, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing, endangered Clearfield man Friday afternoon.

Jerry Hermann, 63, was last seen at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the area of 1100 S. State St. in Clearfield, said a news release from Clearfield Police Department. He was last seen boarding an Ogden-bound UTA bus, the news release said.

Hermann has dementia, epilepsy and a traumatic brain injury, the news release said. He requires daily medications which he did not take Friday and he may be disorientated, officials said.

He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 135 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray zipper jacket, blue jeans, black cowboy boots and a black baseball hat. He has a tattoo of the name ‘Beth’ on his left upper arm and has sores on his forehead.

Anyone that sees Hermann is asked to call Clearfield PD on 801-525-2806.