Update: Missing, endangered Roy man found

Update: The Roy Police Department issued a statement saying a man announced missing early on Thursday morning has been located:

“***UPDATE***

“Mr. Washington has been located. Thank you!”

See the original story below.

ROY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a man missing from Roy.

The missing man, 67-year-old Willie Washington, is African American, and stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday.

Washington, who has dementia, left his residence in the area of 2600 West and 4850 South. He was wearing a black jacket, a blue Dallas Cowboys sweater and blue jeans.

“He does not have any money, ID or credit cards or a cell phone with him,” says a post issued Thursday morning by the Roy Police Department.

“Someone reported seeing him yesterday at 1645 (4:45 p.m.) on the I-84 off ramp. He is known to walk all over Weber and North Davis counties on a regular basis. He was missing last year and was found in Clearfield.”

Anyone who sees or has information on Washington’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 801-629-8221.