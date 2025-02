SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2025, (Gephardt Daily) — A missing 78-year-old Salt Lake County man, subject of a Silver Alert, has been found.

Marvin Fuell had last been seen in the Magna area Sunday afternoon near 3500 South and 8400 West.

Tuesday, just before midnight, relatives were informed Fuell had been found in the West Valley City.

Family members told Gephardt Daily, he was “safe and well.”