MENDON, Utah, March 12 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued for a Mendon woman last seen by her family last week has been cancelled.

No additional information on the case was released.

The subject of the alert was Jeanette Dehart Christian, 60, who reportedly suffers from dementia. She had last been seen near her home, in the area of 500 South and 2800 West. Her vehicle was later spotted in Nevada.

