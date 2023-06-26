Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 60-year-old woman last seen at about 5 a.m. in Salt Lake City.

Julie Reading suffers from schizophrenia, and has a stomach wound and a pain pump. She was last seen in the area of 750 East and 200 South, and was headed for a 7895 S. Citori Drive, Sandy.

Reading stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. She is Caucasian, and has brownish-gray hair and hazel eyes. She has scoliosis and a hunched back, and is unable to stand straight. She walks with a cane.

Reading was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and Capris pants.

Anyone with information on Reading’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 9-1-1.