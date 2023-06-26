Update: Salt Lake City police locate woman, 60, after issuing Silver Alert

Gephardt Daily Staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old woman who went missing Sunday night in Salt Lake City was later located by police.

Police said Julie Reading suffers from schizophrenia and has a stomach wound and a pain pump. She was last seen in the area of 750 East and 200 South, and was headed for a 7895 S. Citori Drive, Sandy.

She was located Monday shortly after the Salt Lake City police issued a Silver Alert on social media.

"We have found Julie. Thank you, everyone, for your help searching for her," SLCPD stated.


        


        

    
 

    
