Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old woman missing from Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued Monday afternoon for a 68-year-old woman who is dealing with mental health issues.

Alice Elizabeth Wofford Black may be in need of several medications that have been prescribed for her, officials said in a news release.

She was last seen at approximately 7:42 p.m. on June 23 in the area of 550 W. 700 South in Salt Lake City. She left in a Ute Cab with an unknown license plate number. She may be heading for Georgia, officials said.

Black is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green blouse and blue jeans.

Officials did not release a photo of Black.

Anyone who sees Black or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.