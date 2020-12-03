Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man missing nearly 3 weeks from South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 73-year-old man missing from South Salt Lake for several weeks.

Missing is Kenneth Hayden Brockwell. A notice from the South Salt Lake Police Department says he was last seen Nov. 11 at 2585 S. State St.

The notice says Brockwell is 5 feet 7 inches, and weighs about 155 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He uses a motorized, red and black wheelchair, and has since an accident about a year ago, the statement says.

The Silver Alert also said he uses a scooter. It was not clear whether descriptions were of the same motorized vehicle.

“Kenneth spoke to his employee on 11/10/2020 and advised her that he was in the hospital through he did not say which hospital or why he was there,” the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information on Brockwell’s whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-412-3641.