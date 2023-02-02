Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man from Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 81-year-old Sevier County man.

Missing is Kent Hunter Runolfson, who was last seen at noon Wednesday in Monroe.

Runolfson is believed to have left in a white 1995 Ford F250 pickup with a broken windshield and Utah plane No. X733TJ.

Runolfson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds. He is Caucasian, and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was reportedly wearing a tan flannel shirt with jeans. His special need is dementia, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information about Runolfson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Richfield communications center at 435-896-6471.