Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old man missing from Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah/ALPINE, Wyoming, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old man from Park City, who was last seen at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Don Lemoine Peterson told his wife he was going to their second home at 765 Terrace Drive in Alpine, Wyoming, a news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says.

Peterson didn’t show up at the house, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The Alpine residence has been checked, and he is not there.

Don Peterson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket over a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue house slippers.

He was driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Wyoming license plate 12-10296.

Anyone who has seen Don Lemoine Peterson, or who has any information regarding his possible whereabouts, is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3600.