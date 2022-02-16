Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Sandy woman

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old Sandy woman who reportedly suffers from dementia.

Agnes Carter was last seen at 12:24 p.m. at the Draper Harmons, at 114 S. 700 East. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150. She has gray hair and blue eyes, and is Caucasian.

No photo of Carter has been provided.

She may be traveling in a 2004 Silver Chevrolet PT Cruiser sport van with Utah plate C874XW.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000, the Silver Alert statement says.