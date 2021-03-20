‘Silver Alert’ issued for 92-year-old Utah County man

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 92-year-old Utah County man.

Ernel L. Anderson, who has Alzheimer’s, was last seen at about 2 p.m. at 284 E. 750 North, Lindon.

Anderson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is Caucasian, and has gray hair and hazel eyes, the notice says.

Anderson was lasts seen wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, green track-style pants, brown slip-on shoes, glasses, and a white brimmed hat.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orem Police Department at 801-361-7679.