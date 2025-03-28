Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Washington County man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 92-year-old Washington County man.

According to the alert, activated at 10:07 p.m. by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, David Leonard Rice, “left for a casual drive Thursday morning from Dammeron Valley and has not returned home.”

Rice will be driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra with a double cab and Utah license plate 4B6MS.

“He has been showing early signs of dementia, but no diagnosis.”

Rice is described as white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-627-4300 or dial 911.

*Update: The Silver Alert indicated Rice’s vehicle had been located. The alert has since been updated saying the vehicle has not been been found and Mr. Rice’s is still missing

WEBSITE: https://silveralert.utah.gov

CLOTHING/BLUE WINDBREAKER WITH HORSES ON BACK, PANTS, RED COWBOY BOOTS, COWBOY HAT

