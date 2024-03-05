Silver Alert issued for Cache County woman

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, March 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Cache County woman last seen by her family on Saturday.

Jeanette Dehart Christian, 60, reportedly suffers from dementia.

Christian is Caucasian and stands 5 feet 8 inches. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. She reportedly weighs about 280 pounds.

Christian may be driving a green 1998 Subaru Forester station wagon with Utah plate D652EP. She was last known to be in the area of 500 South and 2800 West.

Anyone with information on Christian’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cache County Sheriff at 435-753-7555 or dial 911.

Gephardt Daily will add a photo of Christian if one is made available.