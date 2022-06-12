Silver Alert issued for Cottonwood Heights man

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old missing man who is believed to have mental/intellectual conditions that put him at risk.

Only the name Baldwin is given for the missing man, and it’s not clear if that is a first or last name.

Baldwin was last seen at 2420 E. 6895 South.

Baldwin is described as standing 6 feet 1 inches, weighing 250 pounds, and having gray hair and blue eyes. He is Caucasian, and clean shaven, according to Silver Alert information. No photo has been released.

Baldwin was last seen wearing a Polo shirt of unknown color and “Levis.” He may be in a Gold 1997 Toyota Camry, with Utah plate No. 310MAV.

The Sliver. Alert was issued at 9:06 a.m. Sunday.

It’s believed he may check into a hotel in the Salt Lake City area.

Anyone with information on the location of Baldwin is asked to call law enforcement authorities at 801-840-4000.