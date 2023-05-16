Silver Alert issued for dementia victim in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 57-year-old woman described as having dementia.

The alert says Lori L. Johnson was last seen on May 11, Thursday of last week, in the Salt Lake City area of 718 N. 900 West, near the residence of her daughter.

Johnson is a Caucasian woman who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs 120 pounds, and has red hair and green eyes. The alert says she is homeless, and has no access to a vehicle, so will be traveling on foot.

Salt Lake City police ask anyone who has seen Johnson to call police at 801-799-3000 or dial 911.