Silver Alert issued for endangered West Jordan man missing since Saturday

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of West Jordan.

The man, 63-year-old Nelson Alequin-Torres, has special needs and a stroke history, the alert says. He was last seen at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Smith’s food store at 7100 S. Redwood Road.

Alequin-Torres is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black jogging pants with a white stripe. He is missing the middle finger on his right hand, the alert says.

He is believed to be in a blue 2012 Dodge Journey SUV with Utah plate No. W794YB.

No photo of Alequin-Torres was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Alequin-Torres is asked to alert officials by calling 801-840-4000.