Silver Alert issued for Farmington man, 80

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Paul K. Bailey, a Farmington man last known to be in Bountiful.

Baily, 80, is White, and stands 5 feet 10 inches, weighing about 165 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. His last known location was at Bountiful Big O Tires, at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday.

He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Cadillac XTS Premium with Utah plate 8CHT0.

The Alert says Bailey is a “known alcoholic,” frequests Motel 6 in Woods Cross, is forgetful and may be traveling to California.

Anyone with information on Bailey or the car is asked to call Farmington Police at 801-451-4150 or to dial 911.