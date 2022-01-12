Silver Alert issued for Lehi man, 91, believed driving to Nevada or California

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old Lehi man who suffers from dementia and a heart condition, and who may be attempting to drive to Reno, Nevada, or to California.

The subject’s name is Ronald Boone. He was last seen at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in Lehi, and was last known to be heading west on Interstate 80.

Boone is Caucasian, and stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 165 pounds.

Boone is believed to be driving a white 2015 Toyota Prius, with Utah plate number E759AC.

Anyone in Utah County with information is asked to call dispatch at 801-794-3970. Anyone in another area is asked to call local authorities.