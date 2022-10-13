Silver Alert issued for Lindon man missing since Wednesday

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man missing from Lindon.

The missing man, Gaylon Pugh, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 600 E. Center St. He is described as having special needs and uses a catheter.

Pugh is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 230 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is White, and is believed to be wearing a blue jumpsuit.

He may be traveling in a white, 2011 Mercedes-Benz SUV, with Utah plate W471WV.

Anyone who has information on Pugh’s whereabouts is asked to call Lindon Police at 801-852-6210 or to call 911.

Gephardt Daily will share a photo of Pugh if one is provided.