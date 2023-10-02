Update: Silver Alert canceled for Logan man, 93, traveling in enclosed tractor

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert was canceled shortly after it was issued Monday for a 93-year-old man who reportedly left his Logan residence in an enclosed tractor.

Marlin Nilson Toombs, who reportedly suffers from dementia, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Monday at his home, in the area of 140 North and 300 West, the Silver Alert notice says. The Silver Alert was announced at 2:43 p.m.

Toombs reportedly left in the red tractor, and his destination was unknown.

The cancelation notice shared no additional details.