Silver Alert issued for man, 61, who left South Salt Lake treatment facility

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who left a South Salt Lake facility where he was undergoing treatment.

Roger Smith, 61, left the Meadow Brook Rehabilitation Center, at 433 W. 2700 South, at 2 p.m. Monday, and said he would return at 10 p.m. When he did not return, concern arose that he was likely not dressed for the dropping temperatures.

Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has green eyes and long brown hair. He has scars on his back, right chest and left forearm. No clothing description is available, but officials say he did leave the rehabilitation center with a backpack.

Smith is homeless, and frequents parks.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call South Salt Lake police at 801-840-4000. The case number is LK2024-6229.