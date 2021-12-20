Silver Alert issued for man, 64, missing from South Salt Lake, who has medical problems, may be disoriented

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for man who went missing Saturday from South Salt Lake and who left without his diabetes medication or warm clothing.

Mark Eugene Hudgins, 64, also suffers from traumatic brain injury, the Silver Alert notice says. A South Salt Lake Police notice says Hudgins also suffers from hypothyroidism and may be disoriented.

Hudgins is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is Caucasian, and has a shaved head, a long gray/white beard, blue eyes, and tattoos on his forearms and upper left arm.

He was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grace Mary Manor, 19 E. Gregson Ave., the alert says.

The SSLPD notice says Hudgins does not have a cellphone and did not take a coat or regular shoes. He may be be wearing sandals, it says.

Anyone with information on Hudgins’ whereabouts is asked to contact Dispatch at 801-840-4000 or their local law enforcement agency.