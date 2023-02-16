Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen early Wednesday morning in Kearns.

The missing man is Concepcion Abel Montenegro, 67. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Montenegro was last seen wearing a black coat or silver sweatshirt, red converse shows, a tan cowboy hat and glasses. Montenegro suffers from dementia. He was last spotted at about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 5900 W. 5700 South. He likes to go for walks, and frequents Walmart.