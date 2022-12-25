Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have issued a Silver Alert for a 61-year-old man reported missing on Saturday night.

The subject is 61-year-old John Eugene Lodge. He is Caucasian, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He has hazel eyes and silver hair.

He was last seen in the area of 234 24th St., Ogden. Lodge is believed to be wearing a black and blue jacket, black pants, and a maroon comforter.

The Silver Alert statement says he walks with a hunch and a limp due to former injuries and has dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Anyone who has knowledge of where Lodge might be is asked to call Ogden Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

Gephardt Daily will add a photo of Lodge if one becomes available.