Silver Alert issued for man last seen Tuesday in Washington Terrace

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, March 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen Tuesday in Washington Terrace.

Myles (Dwayne) Slater, 45, was last seen at a Maverik station after being dropped off by a delivery service after a medical appointment. Slater is Caucasian, and stands about 6 feet tall, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

(The Silver Alert says he is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and gives his age as 65.)

He has white hair and blue or hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue shirt, a blue jacket and a gold chain.

Slater is schizophrenic and has dementia, the WCSO statement says, adding that is his dementia is not always apparent.

Anyone with information on Slater’s whereabouts is asked to call the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at 801-359-8221.