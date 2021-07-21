Update: Silver Alert cancelled for man missing from Canyons Village area of Park City

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Richard Hoffman. Photo Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff's Office

PARK CITY, Utah, July 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a man who went missing from the Canyons Village area of Park City Wednesday afternoon.

“The Silver Alert has been canceled,” said a tweet from Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “Richard was found in good health. He was found walking on a roadway in the area by a resident. THANK YOU for all the help and concern!”

“We are looking for missing and endangered 79-year-old Richard Hoffman,” said a previous Facebook post from Summit County Sheriff’s office. “He was last seen near the Canyons Village area around 1:15 p.m.”

