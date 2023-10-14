Silver Alert issued for man missing from Millcreek care facility

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man missing from a Millcreek care facility.

The alert currently provides just one name for the man: Holliman. He was last seen at 2:04 a.m. Saturday at the Willow Wood Care Center, 1205 E. Bonner Way.

Holliman reportedly has dementia from Alzheimer’s Disease. He is a Caucasian man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair. His eye color is unknown. He is believed to be wearing a black jacket and black pants.

He is believed to have a black backpack, and may be trying to get to Mississippi, the alert says. Holliman may have $100 in cash. He does not have a phone.

Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to call Unified Police at 801-840-4000 or dispatch at 9-1-1.

Gephardt Daily will add any more information that becomes available.