Silver Alert for man missing from St. George canceled

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued for an 84-year-old man last seen in St. George has been canceled, and a St. George Police statement says he was found.

Irving Edward Jensen had last been seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hampton Inn at 53 N. River Road in St. George. His destination was a Walmart at 625 W. Telegraph St. in Washington city.

He appeared to be disoriented at the time he left in a silver 2015 Chrysler 200, with Nevada plate 705Z09. Jensen is hard of hearing.

The Silver Alert, issued Sunday night, was canceled Monday afternoon. No details about Jensen’s condition were provided.