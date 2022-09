TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued late Thursday for a 74-year-old man missing from Taylorsville has been canceled.

According to an update from Taylorsville PD, Richard Lyn Pettley was found Friday morning by the Utah Highway Patrol at Salt Lake Community College, not far from his home.

Pettley had been missing overnight and was reported in good condition when he was located., Taylorsville PD said.