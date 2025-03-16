Silver Alert issued for man who left South Salt Lake rehab facility

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a silver alert for a man who checked himself out of a South Salt Lake medical facility Saturday afternoon, and has not been seen since.

Allen David Johnson, 65, voluntarily checked himself out of a medical rehabilitation facility near the area of 450 East and 2700 South at about 4:30 p.m..

“Allen told facility staff he was going to visit an unknown relative at an unknown hospital,” the alert says. “Allen does not have a cell phone or vehicle that he uses for transportation purposes.”

Allen is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes, the alert says. No description of the clothing he was wearing is available.

If Allen is found please call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-400 and reference case number LK2025-7827.