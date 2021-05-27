Silver Alert issued for man with dementia missing from Murray

MURRAY, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a man missing from Murray.

Officials said Steven Fredrick Shamy, 67, was last seen on foot, with a walker, at 5727 S. 920 East at 3 p.m.

Shamy has dementia, Parkinson’s and a heart condition that requires heart medication daily, which he does not have with him. He has slurred speech. It is not known where Shamy might be heading.

Shamy is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 167 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a dark gray T-shirt, a vest that says ‘Army’ on the back, yellow socks and black shoes. A photo has not yet been issued of the missing man.

Anyone that sees Shamy is asked to call Valley Emergency Communications at 801-870-0818.