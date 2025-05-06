Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man last seen in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily)— Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening in South Jordan.

According to the Silver Alert, Orlando Smith was last spotted around 7 p.m. near 1300 West and 10400 South.

His intended destination is unknown.

Smith is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a cowboy hat, a purple and blue plaid shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact emergency dispatchers at 801-840-4000 or dial 911.