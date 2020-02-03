Update: Missing 80-year-old Logan man found safe

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Dennis Hassan. Photo Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City Police Department said Monday morning a missing 80-year-old man has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued for him.

“We are looking for Dennis Hassan, who left his home last night at 9 p.m. headed to Farmington,” said a tweet from Logan City Police Department. “Dennis has not been heard from and has no cell phone to contact him with.”

Other Stories of Interest:  One transported by medical helicopter, 1 extricated after after 5-vehicle collision near Logan

An update on Facebook said Hassan has been found, but no other details were given.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here