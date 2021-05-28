Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk man from South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are seeking the public’s help locating an individual who is missing and considered at-risk, officials said Friday afternoon.

Joe Ray Vialpando, 62, suffers from memory loss and takes several prescription medications he does not have with him, said a news release from South Salt Lake Police Department.

Vialpando was last seen leaving his apartment at 19 West Gregson Ave. in South Salt Lake on Thursday, May 27 at approximately 4 p.m.

He does not have a vehicle or any trackable devices, police said.

Vialpando is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds with long brown hair, a black and gray beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue button-up, short-sleeved collared shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone who sees Vialpando or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000