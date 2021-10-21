Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, at-risk 77-year-old Salt Lake City man Thursday afternoon.

Ralph McFalls was last seen Wednesday at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of 2550 S. Green St. He may go by the name Matt. McFalls has Alzheimer’s, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He walks with a slouch. He was last seen wearing a heavy, puffy, blue ski coat, a turquoise or white T-shirt, and jeans or gray sweatpants.

Anyone who sees McFalls or knows his whereabouts should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-194115.