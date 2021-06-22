Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Friday morning.

Mark Eugene Hudgins, 64, reportedly left his residence at Grace Mary Manor, 19 W. Gregson Ave., sometime before 9 a.m. on Friday, June 18, the South Salt Lake Police statement says.

Hudgins stands about 5 feet 11 inches, weighs about 150 pounds, and is a White man with a gray beard and a shaved haircut. He has blue eyes, and was last see wearing tan cargo shorts, a light blue sleeveless shirt, and brown sandals or flip flops.

Hudgins suffers from a traumatic brain injury and hypothyroidism and is diabetic, the statement says. He has not received his medications since the day before he went missing.

“Mark does not have any relatives or listed next of kin,” says the SSLPD statement, issued at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. “Please share. If located, please call 801-840-4000.”

Calling 911 also works, the statement says.