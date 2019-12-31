Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, endangered man who walked away from the “820 Apartments,” at 829 West Creek Bend Drive (3900 South), on Monday afternoon.

Oscar DeLeon is an 81-year-old Hispanic man who was last seen at 3 p.m., a news release from South Salt Lake Police Department said.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and a mustache. He walks with a cane.

Mr. DeLeon was wearing a brown hoodie, black jacket, gray pants, a beanie hat, and black water shoes with red sides.

He is considered endangered because of the cold, icy weather conditions and because he has dementia, the Silver Alert release said.

Anyone who has seen Oscar DeLeon or knows his whereabouts is urged to call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.