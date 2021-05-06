Silver Alert issued for missing Farmington woman

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sliver Alert was issued late Wednesday for a missing Farmington woman.

Laura Waldron, described as a 54-year-old dementia patient, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, said an alert issued at 11:09 p.m. by the Utah’s Silver Alert website.

No photo of Waldron was provided at the time of the alert.

Waldron, who is white, stands 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in the area of 52 S. 350 West in Farmington, and was walking two dogs: a black lab and a red heeler. No information is known about what she was wearing when last seen.

Waldron is known to walk the Lagoon trail and Fire Break Road trail in Farmington.

Anyone with information about Waldron’s location is asked to call the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 801-451-4141 or to call 911.