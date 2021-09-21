Silver Alert issued for missing Grantsville man

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old Grantsville man.

Paul Gourley, who has dementia, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, driving in a brown 2012 Toyota RAV4 SUV with Utah plate Y328ZR.

Gourley is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Gourley is asked to call Tooele County Sheriff’s Office on

435-882-5600.