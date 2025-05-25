Silver Alert issued for missing Hurricane woman

HURRICANE, Utah, May 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old woman from Hurricane who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Karri Johnston, described as a white female with red hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds, according to the alert.

She was last seen at 4:57 p.m. Saturday, based on a phone ping that placed her on Highway 132 just north of Fountain Green.

Johnston is believed to be driving a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Utah license plate 6U8DF.

She left her residence in Hurricane at 6:36 a.m. Saturday and has not arrived in Layton, where she was headed to see family, the alert says. Her phone is now turned off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 or call 911.