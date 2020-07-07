Silver Alert issued for missing man from Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Salt Lake City man.

Jackson Montgomery, 72, reportedly has mental handicaps and suffers from dementia. He was last seen Monday afternoon at a Taylorsville Walmart and 5469 S. Redwood Road.

Police officials say Montgomery stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has green eyes, long gray hair and a gray beard.

When last seen, Montgomery was wearing a long-sleeve gray plaid shirt, brown pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Montgomery or has information is asked to call 801-799-3000 with any tips.