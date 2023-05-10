Silver Alert issued for missing man

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police are on the look out for a missing 72-year man who suffers from dementia and maybe in need of daily medication for diabetes.

According to a Silver Alert issued early Wednesday morning, Charles David Pierce was last seen in Sandy near 1200 E. Sego Lily Drive.

Pierce is described as a Caucasian male, 6’1″, 240 lbs. with white hair and beard, and blue eyes.

At the time of his disappearance he was “wearing a blue Air Force hat, blue jeans, a flannel blue and white or red and gray, and slippers with rubber soles.”

He also has an American flag printed cane, the Silver Alert said.

“If you see or have seen Charles please call us at 801-840-4000 re case 23-48453,” UPD asks.