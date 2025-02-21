Silver Alert issued for missing Ogden man

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Ogden man.

According to the Ogden City Police Department, Michael Smith, 49, was last seen leaving his residence in the 500 block of 23rd Street in Ogden Thursday, Feb. 20 about 3:20 p.m.

The OCPD statement said Smith had “dementia, a traumatic brain injury, autism and other medical conditions.”

He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald, with green eyes.

Smith is believed to have been wearing a red sweater and yellow pants at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Ogden City Police at 801 395 8221 or diall 911.