Silver Alert issued for missing Orem man with dementia

OREM, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Orem man with dementia.

A Facebook post from Orem Police Department said Michael Crawford, 68, also has other medical conditions.

Crawford was last seen at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Orem Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at 575 E. 1400 South.

It’s not known where he was headed. He is thought to be traveling in his vehicle, a 1997 white Toyota Avalon with license plate X271VS.

Crawford is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pound with gray hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone that sees Crawford or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Orem PD on 801-229-7070.